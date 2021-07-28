Saundra Mitchell Harper, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee (formerly of Scottsboro), passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at her home. Saundra was a member of the Scottsboro High School Class of 1962.
Saundra is survived by her daughter, Holly (Carlos) Alberti; son, Timothy (Lauren) Harper; grandchildren, Carlos Alberti, Storm Alberti, Savanna Alberti, Scout Alberti, Katherine Harper nd Samuel Harper and great grandchildren, Adily, Lakyn, Ryker, Harlen and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Scott Harper; parents, Dickie and Marie Mitchell and sister, Pam Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Dr. Robert Gamble officiating. Burial will be at Goose Pond Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.