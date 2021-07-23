Nathaniel Wayne Jeffcoats, 19 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Greg DeVries officiating. Burial followed in Hytop Cemetery.
Nathaniel is survived by his father, Eric Jeffcoats; mother, Andrea Patterson; brothers, Andrew Jeffcoats, Matthew Jeffcoats, Luke Jeffcoats and Gideon Patterson; sisters, Sarah Patterson and Lydia Patterson; bonus dad, Josh Patterson; bonus brother, Emmanuel Patterson; bonus sister, Elizabeth Patterson; grandparents, Bill and Linda Jeffcoats and Oscar and Deborah Oakley; uncles and aunts, Greg and Kendra Sharp, David and Sharon Womack, Greg and Peggy Jeffcoats and Michael and Kristie Matthews; cousins, Lenzie Womack, Byron Womack, Carissa Womack, Sylvie Matthews, Sherry Archey, Paul Archey, Briana Henry, Brandon Archey, Debbie Voivedich, Jessica Voivedich and Jason Voivedich and great uncle and great aunt, Bill and Karen Spencer.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.