Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 3:18 am
J.B. Smith, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 31, 1943 to Gurley and Mary Ethel Smith in Macedonia and finished school at Section High School.
J.B. was a lifetime union carpenter spending most of his time working in Las Vegas, Nevada, Texas and Alabama. He sure loved his Alabama football, fishing and camping.
J.B. is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda; son, Steven; grandson, Michael of Las Vegas; four great grandkids, Trevor and Tori of Georgia and Makala and Mason of Las Vegas and siblings, Martha Bradford of Huntsville and Bobbye McCartha of Pompano, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James G. and John Ray Smith and sister, Marie Fricks.
Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date. J.B.’s wishes were to be cremated, and his cremains scattered in South Sauty, his favorite fishing spot.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Home.
