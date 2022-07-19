Margaret Utterback Daye, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Matt Helms officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Adams) Sharp of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; son, Phillip M. Daye (Belinda) of Ardmore; chosen daughter, Angie Bell (Greg) of Scottsboro; brothers, Kenneth Utterback of Loudonville, Ohio and John Utterback of Salina, Kansas; brothers-in-law, Stanley Carnegie of Meridianville and Stanley Hoff of Loudonville, Ohio; granddaughters, Nicole Sharp of Mansfield, Ohio, Anna Hall (Josh) of Athens and Hannah Roden (Allen) of Owens Cross Roads; grandson, Brandon Daye of Athens; great grandchildren, Emmett and Emily Grace Hall and Abigail and Allison Roden; several nieces and nephews; a host of friends and also her special fur baby, Sugar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Daye Sr.; granddaughter, Emily Daye; sisters, Patricia Carnegie and Elizabeth Hoff; brother, Noel Utterback Jr. and parents, Noel Utterback Sr. and Alberta Utterback.
Mrs. Daye retired after working 20 years for the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. She will be long remembered for her love of Scottsboro and Jackson County through the work that she did with the Chamber of Commerce.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.