Lou Anna Morris Henshaw, 85 of Paint Rock, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, July 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Dustin Henshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Henshaw Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Henshaw is survived by her children, Beverly (Bruce) Cox of Winchester, Tennessee, Carol Ann (Jeff) Morgan of Winchester, Tennessee, Melonie (Doyle) Harbin of Scottsboro and Kevin Henshaw of Paint Rock; grandchildren, April Luttrell, Adrian Cox, Keshia Burt, Corey Tanner, Derik Tanner, Felicia Burgess, Ashlyn Estes, Dylan Henshaw and Brittany Priest; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, L.G. Henshaw; her parents, Sam and Miranda Morris; brothers, L.B. Morris, Albert Morris and J.C. Morris and sisters, Rosie Scott, Annie Mae Fritts, Eliza Posey, Sue Davis, Ruth Herring and Faye Simmons.
