Sister Amie “Othia” McIntire, 83 of Scottsboro, won her race and went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 5, 2022. Her firm belief in God and her deep devotion to her family sustained her all the days of her life.
Sister Othia was born to the late Harvey and Mamie Miller Feb. 16, 1939 and was blessed with a large and loving family. She worked hard during her life and often talked about when she worked in the cotton fields growing up.
She married Herman McIntire Feb. 24, 1964 in Section. Sister Othia started her journey for the Lord June 10, 1972, raised her three children with patience and love and was devout member of the Stevenson Free Holiness Church.
Sister Othia loved to laugh and smile and strived for peace with everyone. Matthew 5:9 “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”
Over the years, she carried many people to church who could not carry themselves and took in many nieces and nephews; she loved to help people, and she was always willing to help anyone in need.
Sister Othia is survived by her husband, Herman McIntire; sons, Terry McIntire (Jennifer) and Keith McIntire (Cynthia); daughter, Shirley Stewart (Jerry); grandchildren, Danielle Thompson (Cody), T.J. McIntire (Patricia), Johnathon McIntire (Heather), Timothy McIntire, Dylan McIntire (Brittney), Kerry Wisbrock (Brandon) and Allann McIntire; several great grandchildren; sisters, Minnie Hancock (Andy) and Virginia Miller; special niece, Cindy Grider (David) and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip McIntire; parents, Harvey and Mamie Miller; sisters, Lucille Hancock, Arvillia Miller, Rena Nadrotowski, Cordillia Robinson, Vernimae Chance and Sylvia Miller; brothers, H.M. Miller, Johnny Miller, Paul Miller, Floyd Miller and Lloyd Miller; niece, Sharon Hancock; nephews, Doug Miller, Junior Robinson, Ted Hancock, Randy Chance and Rob Chance as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.