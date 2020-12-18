Ruth Knight Williams passed away into eternal life on Nov. 11, 2020. Ruth was born to parents Tommy and Betsey Woodard on July 22, 1933 in Pulaski, Tennessee, where she was raised on a dairy farm with 14 brothers and sisters.
As a young woman, Ruth moved to Alabama and was united in holy matrimony to the late World War II veteran, Freeman Leon Knight. This union was blessed with four children. Later in life, she spent many years married to the late Elmer Eugene “Gene” Williams, and together they loved and cared for their many children, stepchildren and grandchildren.
Mrs. Ruth was a longtime resident of Dutton, where she loved to cook “country food” fresh from the garden and spend Sunday afternoons on the front porch with family. While she prepared so many delicious recipes, her fried pies and apple cakes could have made her world famous.
She was a strong woman who preserved through difficult times and became an example to her community and family on how to face tough situations head on without ever giving up. If we can be half as tough as Mrs. Ruth, we will be ready for the challenges of life.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, June (Ricky) Turner of Dutton and John (Barbara) Knight of Scottsboro; her sisters, Betty Beard Burraham of Pulaski, Tennessee and Magelene Williard of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Carl Woodard of Huntsville and a host of grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
Mrs. Ruth was preceded in death by many loved ones, including her husband, Gene Williams; son, Freeman Leon Knight Jr. and her daughter, Judy Wininger Wilbourn.
While we will truly miss our beloved Ruth, we are rejoicing in the knowledge that through faith in Jesus Christ, she has been reunited with God and with her son and daughter in Heaven, and we are trusting in the hope that we will join them all one day.