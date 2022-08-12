Eula Vivian Brandon was born Nov. 1, 1929 to Ulus Blaine Shrader and Vera Vivian Moon of Texas.

Vivian was the sixth of seven children (all deceased). The family moved to Skyline Farms in the early 1930’s, where they raised cows, pigs, horses, chickens, turkeys and a plethora of vegetables for their food. On this Skyline Farm, Vivian learned skills which she used for her 92 years of life.