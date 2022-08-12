Eula Vivian Brandon was born Nov. 1, 1929 to Ulus Blaine Shrader and Vera Vivian Moon of Texas.
Vivian was the sixth of seven children (all deceased). The family moved to Skyline Farms in the early 1930’s, where they raised cows, pigs, horses, chickens, turkeys and a plethora of vegetables for their food. On this Skyline Farm, Vivian learned skills which she used for her 92 years of life.
Vivian Shrader married James W. (Rusty) Brandon in December 1944. In 1947, Ronald David Brandon and 1949 Dianne Brandon were born to the couple.
Vivian worked endlessly at some form of work. She was a hair dresser for over 40 years serving many local ladies, all of whom she adored and relied on as her social connection to the town.
Often, Vivian would finish styling a client, run to the house and either work on preserving fresh vegetables from the garden in summer or address and fold letters for the Alabama Rural Letter Association for which she served as secretary treasurer for many years.
Vivian always found time for quilting, sewing or crocheting for her family. One year she gave quilts to 12 members of her family. She crocheted baby blankets for all her grandchildren.
Another favorite pastime of Vivian’s was gardening, especially flowers. For over 66 years, she grew roses, Iris, Marigolds, Pink Trift and many other flowers. She also like to weed those flower beds.
Often Vivian volunteered with the local Veterans Post, and she sold tickets at the local fair in the fall. One of her quilts won a blue ribbon in the fair one year.
Vivian was kind, tenderhearted and loving. When her husband had heart trouble, she was his nurse for many years. She had a talent for taking care of sick farm animals and even had a favorite calf, Sugar, she raised from a bottle.
In her later years she was given a puppy, Pouch, which became her companion and center of attention. It was Pouch who gave her great joy in her last years.
Eula Vivian Brandon was a member of First United Methodist Church for many years. When she passed on Aug. 3, 2022, she smiled at Jesus showing him her wrinkled gnarled boney hands from her life work.
Jesus smiled and said to Vivian, “Peace I give to you my tired servant. Welcome.”
Vivian is survived by a daughter, Dianne Alspaugh; five grandchildren, Grant Alspaugh (Ashley), Clark Alspaugh, Leah Alspaugh and Clay Alspaugh (Margaret); three great grandchildren, Foster Alspaugh, Iris Alspaugh and Palmer Alspaugh and distant cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of First United Methodist Church, located on Broad Street in Scottsboro.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church or your favorite charity.