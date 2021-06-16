Fire Control Technician Third Class Richard Dale Bridges, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home on June 10, 2021.
Dale was a decorated veteran who served in the United States Navy and spent another four years in the reserves.
Dale was born on Oct. 17, 1939 in Birmingham to his parents, Chester Arthur and Ora Dove Bridges. When he was just 17, Dale decided he wanted to join the Navy and served on the USS Waldron and USS DuPont in the Persian Gulf, Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.
While on leave, he met and fell for the love of his life, Irene Powell Brides, who he married in 1961 after his honorable discharge from the Navy.
After serving, Dale worked for Pete Wilson Sheetmetal in Birmingham before his 36-year career with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). TVA took them first to Paducah, Kentucky, and then to Scottsboro where they made their home and raised three boys. He retired from TVA as the supervisor substation maintenance at the Scottsboro District.
When he wasn’t working, Dale had a passion for bowling. He was proud of bowling the first 290 game at Dixie Bowl in Scottsboro and his “11 in a Row” award. He served as the Northeast Alabama Bowling Association secretary for almost three decades.
Throughout the years, he mentored and coached hundreds of youth in bowling. In March 2017, he was inducted into the Northeast Alabama Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Arthur and Ora Dove Bridges; his brothers, James and Chester and his sister, Margaret Sue Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene Powell Bridges; sons, Gary, Shaun and Christopher; grandchildren, Pamela Chalsea, Jeffery, Maresa, Fallon, Christian Matthew and Richard Colton; step-grandchild, Jade; great grandchildren, Trinity Grace, Kenzie Vogue and John Michael; sister-in-law, Kathy Bridges and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that flowers be sent to Rudder Funeral Home, or please make a donation to his memory to your local JROTC program, VFW or your Ronald McDonald House.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.