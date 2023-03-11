Dr. Margaret Ann Balentine, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
She is survived by, brother, Stanley (Katherine) Holder; sisters, Jan Britton, Sarah Beavers; nieces Haley Scott, Melissa Hayes; nephews, Heath (Farrah) Beavers, Mitch (Colleen Kelly) Holder; great nephews Pax Beavers, Jaxon Beavers and Colton Wright, great niece Kaflyn Wright and great-great nephew Cam Collins.
Dr. Balentine graduated from Stevenson High School, class of 1958, she graduated from Florence State Teacher College in 1962. Dr. Balentine was a college professor at the University of Alabama, and taught Human Environmental Science. She was a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, teaching International classes.
Family will receive friends, Sunday March 12th, from 1-2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro. A memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ron Namanny officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Balentine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.