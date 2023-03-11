Dr. Margaret Ann Balentine, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

She is survived by, brother, Stanley (Katherine) Holder; sisters, Jan Britton, Sarah Beavers; nieces Haley Scott, Melissa Hayes; nephews, Heath (Farrah) Beavers, Mitch (Colleen Kelly) Holder; great nephews Pax Beavers, Jaxon Beavers and Colton Wright, great niece Kaflyn Wright and great-great nephew Cam Collins.

