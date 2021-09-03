Terry Eugene Berrong, 69 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Max Croft officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Berrong is survived by his wife, Evangeline Berrong; daughter, Maria Corazon Quinones; son, Michael Berrong; daughter-in-law, Kelly Berrong; grandchildren, Destiny Berrong Bibbs, Hunter Berrong, Kayla Berrong, Sharon Berrong, Kaylie Berrong and Jennifer Berrong; great grandchildren, Liam Bibbs and Emory Bibbs; sister, Kimberly Allison and brothers, Dennis Berrong and Robert Berrong.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon McGee Berrong; son, Keith Berrong; brother, Randy Berrong and parents, Glover and Vella Berrong.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.