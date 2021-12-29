Caitlin Hillary Robbins left this world unexpectedly on Dec. 13, 2021 in Minnesota where she had chosen to make a home with Greg Olson and their son, Braxton.
Born on March 30, 1987, in Scottsboro, Caitlin was a graduate of Section High School and attended UAH.
A spirited and adventuresome soul, Caitlin traveled the U.S., from coast to coast, north to south as much as time and money would allow. Alaska, where she lived and worked for over a year, was probably her favorite. She always described it as the most beautiful place in the world, wild and wonderful.
Caitlin leaves behind her beautiful son, Braxton Anthony Olson and his father, Greg Olson; parents, Anthony and Cynthia Robbins; brother, Nathan and his wife, Amber and their son, Gabriel; grandmother, Clara Goff; along with uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends from coast to coast.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andy and Violet Robbins; grandfather, George E. Goff and aunt, Kathy Robbins.
Arrangements were handled by Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield, Minnesota. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
When you think of Caitlin, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to its fullest.