Donna Rhoda, our precious mother and Nana, left this earth for her Heavenly home on Sept. 7, 2020.
Loved by so many, touching innumerable folks, she truly made a difference. She loved her family, friends, the down and out, the addict, her church family and the Lord.
She often reached out in ways that might make others a bit nervous, but it was the Lord’s work and she labored faithfully. Only this wretched disease, COVID, would prove a formidable opponent. She put up the righteous fight and each of us lost.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Dulith Adams; her beloved husband, Jack Rhoda; precious granddaughter, Megan Flynn and dear brother, Richard Adams.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Flynn-Patrizio (Michael) of Woodville and Mimi Rhoda of Tampa, Florida; son, Jeff Flynn of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Tara Abner of Scottsboro, Ashley Schmidt (John) of New York City, New York and Timothy Hicks of Huntsville; great grandchildren, Abigail Abner, Jack Hamilton, David Wilson, Kailey Ellis, Harrison and Georgie Schmidt and Mike Rhoda and Amy Rhoda-Taylor and special friends, Janice Graham, Cedena Couch, Misty Graham-Flynn, Terry Wilson, Norma Kirkland, Marie Westmoreland, the Hardee’s Breakfast Club, faithful canine Brownie and BlueMan.
Funeral services were held on Sept. 11, 2020 at Center Point Baptist Church with Roger Hobbs and David Moorman officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Phillips, BJ Summers, Mickey Guinn, James Roberts, Randy Batey and Michael Patrizio. Honorary pallbearers were Hoyt Masters, Billy Matthews, Bennie Lenz, Benny Evans, Mack Atkinson and Caleb Manning.