Ray Reed, 73 of Dutton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Mr. Reed retired from Goodyear and has owned Reed’s Grocery in Dutton since 1987.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bobby Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 12 p.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Reed is survived by his wife, Patsy Reed; son, Byron (Carrie) Reed; grandchildren, Ellie Reed and Jalen Reed; sister, Brenda Johnson; nephews, Brett Johnson and Greg Johnson; niece, Sherry Johnson; great niece, Brianne (Ezra) Roberts; great-great niece, Mattie Roberts and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.