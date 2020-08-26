Sandra Ledwell Fairbanks, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29,2020, at 1 p.m., at Old Baptist Cemetery.
Mrs. Fairbanks is survived by her children, Donna (David) Pierce of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Leslie (Liz) Powell of Woodville and Brandon (Ashley) Parsons of Scottsboro; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, June (David0 Ledwell Wood and Cathy Ledwell Howell and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Fairbanks; mother, Geneva Gold; father, Harold Ledwell; sister, Elizabeth L. Carter, Jean L. Mount and Vanessa Chaffin and brother, Doyle Ledwell.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.