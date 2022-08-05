Jack Wayne Hensley, of Scottsboro, passed away Aug. 3, 2022 at the age of 68 after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hershal Wayne “Jack” Hensley and Wanda Verlee Hensley.
Jack is survived by his wife, Victoria; his children, Travis (Bryanna) and Rachel (Steven); grandchildren, Alexander, Cora Jane, Oliver, Anderson and Caitlin Basham as well as Jack’s brother, Kevin, and sister, Lendy (Katy).
Jack and his beautiful wife have been married for 43 years. It would have been 44 years on Aug. 19.
In 1972, Jack graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Los Angeles, California. He then attended Old Dominion University, where he completed his undergraduate degree in Biology and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
He also completed an Industrial Hygiene Master’s Degree from Texas A&M University. Jack went on to work for ARMCO, later known as AK Steel in Texas and Kentucky for 14 years.
The family moved to Scottsboro in 1995 when he took a position as Industrial Hygiene Engineer/Safety Engineer at Norandal.
Jack’s family fondly remembers his love for his community and friends. Jack never met a stranger and was known for telling stories and talking about the Navy to anyone who would listen.
He also loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He was a member of First United Methodist Church as well as a member of the United Methodist Men.
Jack was an avid supporter of the Navy due to his father being a Navy diver. Later, when is son joined the Navy, Jack enjoyed donning a Navy ball cap, and his eyes would light up as he told folks about how proud he was to be the father of a sailor. He truly loved spending time with his family.
The family thanks Shawn Lemley, Regency Retirement Village, Senior Care of America and Hospice North Alabama for their compassionate and thoughtful care over the last several years.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 4 p.m. Both will be held at First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro (1105 South Broad Street).
The family asks those in attendance to wear bright colors rather than colors of mourning as they desire the service to be a celebration of Jack’s light and life.
Mr. Hensley’s remains will be placed in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Marion, Kentucky and at Haygood United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro General Fund or the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
