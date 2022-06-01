Gregory Bryan Willmon, 63, passed away at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Randall Hastings officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Willmon leaves behind his wife, Judy K. Willmon; three daughters, Jennifer Nicholette Burt (Nicky), Tiffany Willmon Hughes (Todd) and Dillon Renae McCrary (Jerry); son, Zackery Bryan Willmon and grandchildren, Ashley Taylor, Andy Taylor, Emily Taylor and Brantley Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.J. and Edna Rae Willmon.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.