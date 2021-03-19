Kenneth Ray Brogdon, 66 of Section, passed away on March 14, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 20. 2021, at 2 p.m., at Harmony Baptist Church.
Mr. Brogdon is survived by his wife, Angie Brogdon; daughter, Kendra (Chris) Smith; grandchildren, Carson Smith and Ty Smith; sister, Rhonda (Randy) Dunn; brother, Anthony (Charlene) Brogdon; host of nieces and nephews; one great nephew and one great niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Glen Brogdon and Kathleen Sparks Brogdon.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.