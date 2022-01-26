Charlotte Owens West, 70 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shelton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. West is survived by her two sisters, Judy Owens Miller and Kathy Owens Bearden; three grandchildren, Jonas Bass, Eric Bass and Elizabeth Bass; niece, Jamie Miller and nephews, Stephen Miller, Owen Miller, Justin Taylor and Joshua Branks.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Moss and parents, Jonas and Cleo Owens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.