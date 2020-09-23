Robert L. (Bobby) Sampson, 76 of Dutton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Haymon and Rev. Keith Farmer officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Mr. Sampson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris Ann Sampson of Dutton; son, Robert Timothy Sampson (DeAnn) of Dutton; daughter, Tamela Ann Sampson and Candy Johnson of Fort Payne; brother, Russell Sampson (Judy) of Scottsboro; sister, Kathy Berry of Scottsboro and grandchildren, Colton Sampson (Kristen) of Dutton and Allyson Reed (Phillip) of Rainsville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thurman Sampson and mother, Mildred Sampson.
The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to the family, which will be forwarded to St. Jude in memory of Mr. Sampson.