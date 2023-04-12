Mrs. Emma Lou Turner Copeland, age 87 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at her home.
The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. A private family graveside service followed at Cullman Memory Gardens. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Mrs. Copeland is survived by her sons, Tim Copeland, Doug Copeland, and Gary Copeland; daughter, Sonya (Perry) Hoge; grandchildren, Jason (Erin) Copeland, Amanda (Marshall) Murdock, Riley (Lori) Hoge, Savannah Graham, Douglas (Rebecca) Copeland, and Emma Smith; great grandchildren, Hunter and Jase Hoge, Carter Copeland, Emerson and Greyson Murdock, and Catherine Copeland; brother, Bill (Martha) Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Copeland; son, Mike Copeland; grandson, Dustin Copeland; and one brother and five sisters.
