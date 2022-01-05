Paul David Hastings, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Duran Teague officiating.
Paul is survived by his wife, Tammy Hastings; mother, Mary Hastings; daughter, Nataya Hastings; grandson, Drake Shiverdecker; brother, James Hastings; nephews, Justin Hastings and Chad Hastings; great niece, Paisley Rae Hastings and various other family members, in-laws and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Hastings.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.