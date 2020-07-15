Linda S. Tolpa Gray, 71 of Section, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 4 p.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Shane Gray officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Ms. Gray is survived by her son, Joseph Ryan Gray Sr.; sister, Susan LaValle; brother, Jo (Linda) Tolpa; grandchildren, Matthew Hunter Gray, Evelyn Grace Gray, Joseph Ryan Gray Jr. and Dylan Tide Gray; niece, Nichole; nephews, Michael, Steven and Eric and special lifelong friends, Mariann Nerche, David Clemonds, Jeanette Bartlett, Virginia Cramer, Roller, P.J., Jeremiah, Brandi, Julia and Cody.
She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Lee Gray Jr. and parents, Joseph and Eleanor Tolpa.
Ms. Gray enjoyed crochet and needlework, had a degree in Cosmetology and had studied to earn a business degree.
