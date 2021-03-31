Barbara Kay Wilborn, 75 of Dutton, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Haigwood Church.
Mrs. Wilborn is survived by her husband, Willard Wilborn; daughters, Sheila Kay Wilborn and Tina (Robbie) Wynn; grandchildren Dustin (Stephanie) Gist, Heath (Trudy) Gist, Taylor (Taylor) Wynn, Cara (Cody) Oliver and Robin (Jaron) Jordan and great-grandchildren, Aubrie and Austin Blizzard, Hannah and Dylan Dicus, Eli and Ridge Wynn, John Wayne Jordan and Eva Jewel Wynn
She was preceded in death by parents, Hiram and Ethel Kay; parents-in-law, Aurthor and Rhoda Wilborn; sisters, Lillian Black, Cora Lee Evett, and Lora and brothers, Hoyt Kay, Charlie Kay and Barnie Kay
