Thomas Arthur Galyon, 90 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Jan. 12, 2023.
He was born in Loudon County, Tennessee July 25, 1932, the son of the late James Thomas Galyon and Callie Elizabeth Galyon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thomas Arthur Galyon, 90 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Jan. 12, 2023.
He was born in Loudon County, Tennessee July 25, 1932, the son of the late James Thomas Galyon and Callie Elizabeth Galyon.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he was assistant area superintendent.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon, where he served as Sunday School teacher and deacon. He was a 32nd degree Mason and had been a scout master.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Geraldine Randolph Galyon; three children, Robin (David) Smith, Ronald (Angela) Galyon and Leslie (Phillip) Underwood; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 from Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home with David Freeman officiating. Interment, with military honors, was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Phillip, Michael and Tommy Underwood, Todd and Adam Bradford and Russ Galyon.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!