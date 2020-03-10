Raymond Adkins, 91 of Hollywood, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Don Jacobs and John Fraiser officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Adkins is survived by his children, Barbara (Larry) Holt of Section, Charles (Gerri) Adkins of Hollywood, Rickey Adkins of Hollywood, Billy Ray (Charlene) Adkins of Scottsboro, Jerry (Dorris) Adkins of Hollywood and Brandi (John) Fraiser of Hollywood; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Adkins of Hollywood; sisters, Lorraine McCrackin of Hollywood and Betty Faye Adkins of Scottsboro and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ila Jean Adkins; son, Gary Lee Adkins; parents, Jack and Daisy Adkins; sister, Opal Daniels and brothers, Andrew Adkins, Billy Jack Adkins and Donald Adkins.