Ira Dale Currie, 59 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Ira was born on March 5, 1961 in Tampa, Florida.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Ira is survived by his wife, Donna “Rena” Currie; stepdaughter, Leigha Davis; granddaughters, Kayleigh Mims and Miriah Chenault; sisters, Martha (Steve) Clarke and Barbara (Mike) Scott; brothers, Dwight Myers, Thomas Currie and Dwayne Currie and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Belton Currie; mother, Goldie Jewel Currie; brother, Jerry William Currie and nephew, Thomas Currie.
