Raymond Eddie Greenleaf, 59 of Section, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 10:26 pm
