Wanda Young Gamble, 74 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Florence, Alabama. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1966 and attended University of North Alabama.
Mrs. Gamble served alongside her husband in churches in Alabama, Texas and Tennessee. She was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.
Wanda spent 54 glorious years with her husband, Robert Holland Gamble. Her love for Christ was demonstrated through multiple mission trips and ministries. She enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and being a part of church activities.
She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Gamble is survived by her husband, Robert; three daughters, Kerrie and Andy White of Rogersville; Melanie and Mike Fell of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Mallory Gamble of Sheffield and four grandchildren, Alex Richardson of Sheffield, Hannah White of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and Max and Myles Fell of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Arlene Young of Florence; granddaughter, Morgan Fell of Spring Hill, Tennessee as well as many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend a special sense of gratitude to Encompass Hospice and our caregiver, Jessica Goble, who walked alongside of us during Wanda’s final days.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Center Point Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Florence. There will be a reception Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Woodmont Baptist Church.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Turning Point Pregnancy Center in Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.