Hugh Clay “Hook” Wade, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Alton Willmon and Rev. Ray Davis officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Curt Porter, Nick Wade, Will McInnes, Camden Porter, Wyatt Silman and Joe Worthen. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Weeks, Greg Wade, Scott Wade, Kevin Wade and Gaylon Dean.
Mr. Wade is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Margaret Jones Wade; children, Michael Dewayne (Cindy) Wade, Sue (Doug) Balch and Shannon Renae (Tim) Dalton; grandchildren, Curtis Wade (Keri) Porter, Nicholas Clay (Kelli) Wade, Keli Sue (Will) McInnes and Nakia Cheyenne Dalton (Wyatt); great grandchildren, Camden Wade Porter, Addison Rose Wade, Cohen Alexander Porter, Reegan Hawkins and Brayden Hawkins; sisters, Faye Medlen and Bonnie (Doug) Kirkpatrick and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Faye Wade; parents, Namon Curtis Wade and Della Mae Holloway Wade; brothers, Namon Curtis “Junior” Wade (Verna) and Edd Lee Wade and sisters, Ruby Mae Wade, Betty (Bill) Walls and Geraldine (Willis) Brown.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.