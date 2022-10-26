Helen Wright, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of HELEN WRIGHT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Helen Wright, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Helen is survived by her son, Terry Wright; granddaughter, Hannah Greezkowski; grandson, Josh Wright; great granddaughters, Savannah Medlock, Marcy Greezkowski and Everly Wright and great grandson, Hastin Wright.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Wright; sons, Frankie Wright, Ray Wright, Rickey Wright and Johnny Wright; father, Joe Downs and mother, Alma Owens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!