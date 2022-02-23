William Roger Hudson, 54 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. William was a member of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
William is survived by his parents, Allen Williams and Charlotte Ellen Rudder Williams; sister, Heather Hudson; brother, Jason (Mandy) Williams; aunt, Vicki Lankford; nieces and nephews, Macey Laney, Chance Hudson, Trent Williams and Tallen Williams and cousins, Robert Rudder and Katie Lankford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.