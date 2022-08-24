Robert Earl Lockhart, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.