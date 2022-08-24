Robert Earl Lockhart, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Mr. Lockhart is survived by his wife, Paula Bush-Lockhart; daughters, Kelsey Lockhart, Kim Noll and Janell Woodard; sons, Taylor Lockhart (Kaelin) and Robby Lockhart (Natalie); grandchildren, Caden Lockhart, Lailah Lockhart, Ridge Lockhart and Rhyder Matthews; sisters, Donna Walker (Larry), Patricia Parker (George), Linda Tibbets (Toby Fox), Edith Knowles and Cheryl Stimpson; half-sister, Betty Vanidestine; brothers, Wallace Lockhart Jr. (Beth), Keith Lockhart (Denise) and John Lockhart and several nieces and nephews/
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Irene Smart Lockhart; half-brothers, Donald Lockhart and Ralph Lockhart and half-sister, Jerry Lockhart.
Rob ran restaurants in Scottsboro for many years. Many people remember him for owning and operating County Park Restaurant, and he ran the Scottsboro Country Club Snack Bar.
His other passion was working as a AHSAA umpire and umpire assigner for Jackson and DeKalb County schools.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.