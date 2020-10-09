Dr. Billy Jack Goolesby, 80 of Rome, Georgia, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Dr. Goolesby was born in Hollywood, on Sept. 4, 1940, son of the late Frank and Irene Tate Goolesby. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Virgil Ray, James Edward, Ronnie and Ted.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for several years. Dr. Goolesby accepted his call to preach at the age of 21.
He received his Doctor of Theology degree from Heritage University. He served as pastor at Henagar Baptist, Calvary Baptist in Trenton, Georgia, Tiftonia Baptist and Bethel Baptist in Greenfield, Indiana.
Dr. Goolesby began his ministry at Rome Baptist Temple, in Rome, Georgia, on June 1, 1986, where he had served for over 34 years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Myra Perry; sons, Rev. Stephan Goolesby (Pam) and Jonathan Goolesby; five grandchildren, Chance, Chase, Abigail, Luke and Levi (Rachel); two great granddaughters, Madisyn and Hadlee; seven brothers, Roy (Patricia), L.C., Wayne, Doyle (Gail), David, Tony (Bea) and Donnie (Deb) and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Rome Baptist Temple with Rev. Tony Hutson, Rev. Donnie Pollard and his son, Rev. Stephan Goolesby officiating. Interment was in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Rosalie.