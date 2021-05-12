Ed Farmer, 81 of Dutton, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Hospice Care Center of Chattanooga.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Farmer, Glenn York and Dewight Kennedy officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Farmer is survived by his sons, Steve Farmer (Renee) and Keith Farmer (Becky); daughter, Tina Gilliam (Michael); seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evon Farmer; parents, Wes and Lil Farmer; sisters, Lucy Guinn, Hazel Stephens, Evelyn Catlin and Dorothy Washburn and brother, Meldon Farmer.