Mr. Robert Lee Tuten age 52 of Dutton, AL passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Funeral service is Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shannon Brewster officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dutton, AL with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing Family will receive friends at Rainsville Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27th from 11am-2pm.
Survivors include wife; Melinda Tuten; sons, Jacob Tuten(IvieJayne) and Seth Tuten; daughter, Jessica Maletz(Hershle); parents, Kay Henson, Lee and Jackie Tuten; brother, Jay Tuten(Dedra); sisters, Sandra Myrick(Stacey), Melissa Gunter(Adrian) and Jackie Collins(Johnny)