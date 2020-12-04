Samuel Auther McAllister, 81, returned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 1. 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God sustained him all of his life.
Auther was born to the late Carl and Edith McAllister on Jan. 28, 1939, Auther was blessed with a large and loving family. He married Joy Carden on Feb. 6, 1960 in Clinton, Iowa.
Auther helped raise his four children with patience, discipline and love. He taught his children to love God and encouraged them to live right and be the best versions of themselves.
Auther worked hard his whole life. He worked the fields in his youth and at the United States Postal Service for nearly 35 years. His most beloved work, though, was with the Lord.
He gave his life for the church and served as pastor of Pleasant Groves Holiness Church for over 40 years. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones and the church, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
Auther is survived by his wife, Joy; his sons, Mike (Susie) and Clint (Sharon); his daughters, Connie Parker (Dale) and Vickie Law (Steven); his grandchildren, Darryl McAllister (Delana), Megan Green (Brandon), Jessica Guffey (Bo), Mason McAllister (Melody), Mallory Lawson (Donavan), Brennan Culver (Tristan) and Kaitlyn Brewer; eight great grandchildren and his sisters, Mary Ellen Barracks, Jewel McAllister, Annie Ruth Brewer, Ruby McAllister, Judy Brewer and Thelma McAllister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Odie McAllister, Curtis McAllister and Raymond McAllister and his sister, Katie Ramsey.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will commence at 1 p.m. with Rev. Shirley Byrum and James Carl Black officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Groves Cemetery. The family respectfully asks for all visitors to wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.