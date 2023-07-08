Jeannie Lynne Dukes, 53 of Section, passed away on Wednesday July 5, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday July 8, 2023 at Section Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday July 7, 2023.
Mrs. Dukes is survived by her husband, Gary Dukes; brother, Jeffery Barnes; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Danny) Black; brother-in-law Larry (Revonda) Dukes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Lawana Barnes; grandparents, Allen and Vera Barnes, Millard and Etta Temple; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Mattie Rae Dukes.