Janice Posey Holte, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Blake Gifford officiating. Burial followed in Sisk Cemetery.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Prince (Cale); two sons, Ryan Treece and Shaun Treece (April); sister, Cindy Evett; grandchildren, Blair Treece, Lanham Prince, Cash Treece and Cason Treece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Connie and Eloise Posey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to family to help with expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
