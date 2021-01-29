Betty Jean Carter, 80, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021 at Cumberland Health and Rehab in Bridgeport.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Mt. Caramel Cemetery in Bridgeport.
Condolences may be left at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Updated: January 31, 2021 @ 12:20 am
