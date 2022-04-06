Carolyn Ann Womack Tiffin, 74 of Rosalie, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her residence with her husband, Gene, and her daughter, Stacy, by her side.
A lifelong resident of Rosalie and a member of Rosalie Baptist Church, Ann was a graduate of Pisgah High School and Northeast Alabama Community College.
In recent years, Ann’s happiest times were spent being “MiMi” to her six-year-old grandson, William.
Ann was talented in making crafts, especially things William would enjoy. A strong-willed 17-year ovarian cancer survivor, Ann exhibited courage and strength in her battle against cancer.
Ann is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Eugene “Gene” Tiffin; daughter, Stacey Deerman and husband, Stanley and grandson, William Thomas Deerman.
Other survivors include sisters, Doris Wright and Patricia “Trish” Tate and husband, Charles; brothers, Wendell Womack and wife, Judy and Jerry Womack and wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Shirley Womack Daughtery; brother-in-law, Glenn Tiffin and several nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. W.L. “Fate” and Ruby Womack; brother, Jimmy Bradford Womack; brother-in-law, Billy Wright and an infant grandchild.
A graveside service was held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Rosalie Baptist Church Cemetery , officiated by Rev. Glenn York.
Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to Quatina M. Wolaver Foundation of Hope, 49 Quick School Road, Fayetteville, TN 37334.