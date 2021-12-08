With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of Robert Peter Vosen, 90 of Scottsboro, at his home on Dec. 2, 2021.
He was born on April 20, 1931 in Lime Ridge, Wisconsin to Peter and Katherine (Weitzel) Vosen. After graduating from Reedsburg High School, Bob joined the Army and served in the Korean Conflict.
He met the love of his life, Anita Kraemer, at a dance, and she became his bride on June 2, 1956. As the family started to grow, they moved to LaFarge, Wisconsin, where Bob owned an insurance agency.
And from his roots, he eventually returned to farming, raising limousine cattle and tobacco. He was a very active member of the community, serving as a school board member for many years and as a volunteer fireman. He worked diligently on the LaFarge Dam project and flood control of the Kickapoo River.
His efforts and testimony are recorded in histories of that project. In 1978, with three children in college in Wisconsin, Bob and Neet moved with their four other children to Vinegar Bend, Alabama, where he farmed on a full-time basis.
Soon after, they purchased a ranch and general store in Louin, Mississippi and moved the family there.
As the remainder of his family was growing up, he was very active as a 4-H leader, making sure everyone had a steer to show. His career then took a turn as he ventured into the natural gas business in Bay Springs, Mississippi as the head of the natural gas department.
Their next stop was Canton, Mississippi, where he managed the utilities for the city of Canton. After his retirement, he started selling hydraulic cylinders components. Bob and Neet traveled the U.S., from Alaska to Maine making sales calls along the way. They were able to see family and friends across the country.
In 2013, they made their final move to Scottsboro to be closer to family. Bob enjoyed being of service at the Jackson County Senior Center. Bob and Neet loved participating in the wonderful activities provided at the center.
Bob stayed very active taking care of his roses, gardening or finding a new recipe to share with the family. Bob’s faith and Catholic identity were the bedrock of his long and blessed life.
Every family gathering would begin with his words, “let us pray.” We hope to continue your traditions, we will cherish your memory and love you forever.
Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anita; children, Lynne (Wayne) Clark of Poynette, Wisconsin, Lisa (Bernie) Jernander of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Laura Harrison of Amory, Mississippi, Thomas (Robin) Vosen of Scottsboro, William (Lisa) Vosen of Fairhope and Geoffrey Vosen of Scottsboro and daughter-in-law, Michelle Vosen of LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
He was adored by his 16 grandchildren, Sean, Chelsea, Carly, Joe, Ben, Kelsey, Alex, Aaron, Katie, Bobbye, Zack, Kyle, Megan, Ashlyn, Avery and Jack; 15 great grandchildren and several grandchildren-in-law.
He is further survived by his sister, Mary Margaret “Maggie” Volk of Reedsburg, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Ray Kraemer (Richard Olson) of Wausau, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Edna Kraemer of Hartland, Wisconsin, Carol Kraemer of Wausau, Wisconsin and Dorthea Vosen of Hewitt, Florida and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends across the country.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Vosen; parents, Peter and Katherine Vosen; his brothers, Raymond “Bud” Vosen and Linus “Jack” Vosen; in-laws, Frank Volk, Ralph and Sally Kraemer, Paul and Elizabeth Kraemer, Delbert Kraemer, Donald Kraemer and Mary Kraemer and son-in-law, Rick Harrison.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, in Scottsboro, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family.