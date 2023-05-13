Catherine “Nanny Cat” Allen, 83, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
The family received friends, Friday, May 12th, from 6-8 p.m. at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 13 at 11 am at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro, with Bro. Pete Hess officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
“Nanny Cat” is survived by her son, Tommy Allen; daughter-in-law, Patty Allen; sister, Margaret Gilbert; grandson, Patrick (Dana) Allen; great grandsons, Aiden Allen, Nathan Bearden; niece, Melinda Gilbert; nephew, Bob Gilbert.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Allen; parents, John and Ruby Odem.