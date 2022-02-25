Melinda Teresa Downey, 63, was called to Heaven on Feb. 22, 2022.
Teresa was born in Scottsboro on Feb. 13, 1959 and was residing at her home in Section at the time of her passing.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Section Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Zion.
She is survived by her daughter, Crestah Taylor (Grant); sons, Tyler Saint (Macey) and Daniel Benson; grandchildren, Tucker and Collin Taylor and William Saint; father, Bobby Downey; brother, Robert Downey and sister, Donna Downey.
Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Downey and granddaughter, Lydia Saint.
Teresa loved to travel and her horses. She adored her family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.