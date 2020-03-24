Jerry Wayne Dicus, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence.
A family graveside service will be held at Center Point Cemetery with Jimmy Hodges officiating.
Mr. Dicus is survived by his wife, Sue Dicus of Scottsboro; sons, Brian Dicus (LaVonda) of Scottsboro and Joey Dicus of Scottsboro; daughter, Amanda Sanders of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Patrick Dicus, Lindsey White and Evan Sanders, all of Scottsboro; great-grandchildren, Cason Dicus, Landree Dicus, Cooper White, Colter White and Chloe White; sister, Brenda Thrasher of Scottsboro; brothers, Billy Jack Dicus (Marie), Kenneth Dicus, Jimmy Dicus and Roger Dicus, all of Scottsboro; brother-in-law, Bill Wasylow and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JP and Lucille Dicus and sister, Doris Wasylow.
Mr. Dicus was retired from TVA and was a member of the local Masonic Lodge.