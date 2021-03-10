Deloris Haynes Wilkins, 82 of Section, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Section Funeral Home. Burial followed at New Canaan Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilkins is formerly of Orlando, Florida, where she worked as the director of Orange County Cooperative Extension for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Eugene Wilkins; sons, Robert Emory Wilkins and Patrick Christopher Wilkins; daughter, Jill Susan Wilkins; granddaughters, Ashley Caitlyn Wilkins, Paula Ann Wilkins and Josephine Wilkins; grandson, Austin Wilkins; great granddaughter, Aubree Ann Roberts and brothers, Jimmy (Opal) Haynes, Jerry (Pam) Haynes and Keith (Frances) Haynes.