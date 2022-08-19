Therisa Sisk Sanders, 72 of Woodville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband, Eddie Sanders; daughter, Darlene Hatton (James); three sons, Billy Sanders, Kevin Sanders and Chris Sanders (Rhonda); brother, Tommy Sisk (Theresa); grandchildren, Anna Smith (Logan), Brittany Sanders, Blaine Sanders, Jaaziah Hatton, Faythe Hatton, Jonah Andrew Hatton, Justin McCay (Kayla), Dale McCay (US Marine Corp) and Jadia McCay and three great-great grandchildren, Emma Smith, Skylar Smith and Liam McCay.