Baby Riverlynn Cecilia Smith passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Cornelison officiating.
Riverlynn is survived by her parents, Jesse and Emily Smith; sister, Oaklynn Smith; brother, Cooper Smith; grandparents, Julie Carlisle, Shawn Carlisle, Jolene Smith, Derick Smith, Chris Manning and Kristen Manning; great grandparents, Wanda Hamill, Lamar Hamill, Shelia Garrett, Bobby Garrett, Donna Garrett and Elvis Brown and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great uncles, Alan Smith, William Garrett and Lonnie Brown; cousin, Wyatt Garrett; great grandmothers, Janice Baker, Deola Jeffery and Rachel Manning and great grandfather, Gene Manning.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.