Belvie McAllister, 77 of Hytop, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Hytop Holiness Church with James “Totchie” McLain and Ray Davis officiating. Burial followed in Hytop Cemetery.
Mr. McAllister is survived by his wife, Lenita Parker McAllister; sons, Greg McAllister, Rodney McAllister (Paula) and Jason McAllister (Pam); grandchildren, Nick McAllister, Alana McAllister Hughes, Taylor McAllister (Deven Moore), Kelsey McAllister and Jake McAllister; great grandchildren, Tanner Osby and Coltson Moore; brother, Hershel McAllister (Josephine); step grandchildren, Michael Dunlap (Tiffany) and Amy Dunlap; brothers-in-law, David McLain and Gary Seibak and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Eula McAllister; sisters, Ethel Moser, Billie Faye McLain and Dorothy Seibak; brothers, Earl McAllister and Randy McAllister; brother-in-law, Eddie Moser and sister-in-law, Trenda McAllister.
