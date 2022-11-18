George Hugh Clements, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born July 28, 1950.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Boxes Cove Cemetery.
Hugh is survived by his sisters, Betty Baker of Huntsville and Frances Roberson (Roy) of Ruskin, Florida; brother, Roy W. Clements (Nancy) of Elkhart, Indiana and a great number of cousins and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Belle Clements; four sisters; four brothers and brother-in-law, Junior Baker.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of GEORGE CLEMENTS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.